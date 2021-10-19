Farne Islands missing diver search called off after two days
A search for a diver who went missing off the Northumberland coast has been called off.
The man disappeared in the North Sea on Sunday at around 11:30 BST, and a multi-agency operation was launched.
He had been diving from a vessel north of Longstone Lighthouse in the Farne Islands when he failed to resurface.
A specialist police marine team had continued the search into Tuesday, but 48 hours after he disappeared nothing was found. His family has been told.
A major sea search involving two coastguard helicopters and several RNLI volunteer crews was launched on Sunday, which also included local charter and dive boats.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokesperson said despite "extensive shoreline and maritime searches" to locate the missing diver, nothing was found.
The MCA said its search was stood down at about 12:50 BST on Monday pending further information.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "A comprehensive search has been carried out over the last 48 hours for the missing diver, supported by our partners, but sadly the male has not been located.
"Our search has now concluded. The man's family have been notified and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time."
