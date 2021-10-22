Search under way for woman swept out to sea at Hendon
A search for a woman swept out to sea is being coordinated by the coastguard, police and the RNLI.
Northumbria Police said officers were called out to Hendon near Sunderland shortly before 19:10 BST on Thursday.
"We received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on Hendon Beach, following reports she had been swept out to sea," a spokesperson said.
The RNLI said lifeboats had been launched from Sunderland, Tynemouth and Hartlepool.
HM Coastguard confirmed it was also involved.
