Newcastle United: Photo released of alleged racist gesture at match
A picture of a man making an alleged racist gesture at a football match has been released by police.
Northumbria Police said there had been reports of a home fan gesturing in the direction of Tottenham supporters at Sunday's Premier League game with Newcastle United at St James' Park.
The force asked anyone who recognised the man to contact police.
Supt Jamie Pitt said: "We do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities."
"While I know that this image has already been circulated widely across social media, I would ask the public to work with us and take a close look at the man pictured," he said.
Newcastle United said discrimination had "absolutely no place" in football, online or in society.
"We will not tolerate it under any circumstances," a spokesperson said.
"Newcastle United will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction."
