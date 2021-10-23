Body found in search for woman in sea at Hendon
A body has been found in the search for a woman who was swept out to sea.
Northumbria Police said officers were called to Hendon, near Sunderland, shortly before 19:10 BST on Thursday.
A spokeswoman said a body had been found on Hendon beach.
Formal identification has yet to take place but police believe it is that of the woman. Her family have been notified and are "being supported", the spokeswoman said.
