Diamond worth £2m 'almost thrown away' by Northumberland owner
A 34-carat diamond which "nearly went in the bin" during a home clearout is to be auctioned for £2m after tests revealed it is a rare gem.
Its owner, a Northumberland woman in her 70s, took it to be valued along with costume jewellery she bought over many years at car boot sales.
Auctioneer Mark Lane said its true worth had come as a "huge shock".
The stone, which is bigger than a pound coin, is being stored at Hatton Garden in London before the sale next month.
Mr Lane, of Featonby's Auctioneers in North Shields, North Tyneside, said: "The lady came in with a bag of jewellery as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town.
"It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewellery items.
"We saw quite a large stone, bigger than a pound coin, and I thought it was a CZ [cubic zirconia, a synthetic diamond lookalike]. It sat on my desk for two or three days until I used a diamond tester machine.
"We then sent it off to our partners in London before it was certified by experts in Antwerp, Belgium, who confirmed it is 34 carat."
The carat measurement relates to the weight of the stone, whereby heavier stones have a higher carat and higher value.
Mr Lane said the stone's owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, did not know where or when she acquired it.
"She's always visited car boot sales and bought trinkets, but never once did she think it was a real diamond.
"She told us she'd been having a clearout and that it nearly went in the bin before her neighbour suggested bringing her items to us to get valued."
'Off the scale'
Mr Lane, who has run the business for five years after buying it from its previous owners, added it was by far the largest-value item he had dealt with.
"The colour, the clarity, the size... to find a 34-carat diamond is off the scale."
The diamond is being kept under lock and key at London's Hatton Garden jewellery quarter until it comes up for auction on 30 November.
