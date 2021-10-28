Kim McGuinness: PCC quits pay negotiation role in protest at offer
- Published
Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has stepped down from her role as national negotiator for police staff pay.
Kim McGuinness said her decision was in response to the "pitiful" and "grossly unfair" offer.
In the run up to the budget police staff and officers were told they would have to accept a pay freeze.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised a partial U-turn this week but refused to say when a rise will be paid.
Ms McGuinness, who was re-elected in May, has led talks between PCCs nationally and the Home Office throughout the year, but announced that "if ministers won't stand by our workers then there is no point negotiating".
The Labour PCC said: "We cannot wait until next year, these staff and officers are people who got us through a pandemic, they put their families at risk, and they did it for us."
"We need government to fund an above inflation pay rise for staff and officers urgently.
"We absolutely want to see an end to the pay freezes, especially to police staff, who have suffered a kick in the teeth when left out of previous pay rise announcements.
"But any rises offered at the expense of rising fuel bills and food costs, is an absolute no for me. It will make no difference whatsoever."
The government has been approached for a response.
I can’t in good conscience ‘negotiate’ governments 0% payrise for police staff. Lifting the freeze is smoke and mirrors politics. Police staff and officers are now amongst the only public sector staff that haven’t had a pay rise despite their work through covid and rising costs. https://t.co/WGHLG7vQXJ— Kim McGuinness (@KiMcGuinness) October 28, 2021
Earlier this year, Ms McGuinness joined the unions Unison, GMB and Unite in writing a joint letter which highlighted that police staff were the only group of emergency responders to have had a pay freeze imposed on them, which was described as "beyond insulting".
Unison has again called for fair pay for key workers.
Unison regional secretary Clare Williams said: "If the chancellor doesn't allocate extra money to government departments to fund the much-needed wage rises, the pay freeze will continue in all but name.
"There can be no decent public services without the people to run them. Pay freezes don't help employers hold on to experienced staff, nor attract new recruits," she said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.