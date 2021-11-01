Hartlepool man killed in Seaham crash was wonderful son, family say
- Published
A man killed in a car crash was a "wonderful son, grandson, great-grandson and fiance", his family have said.
Jack Kennedy was driving a silver BMW X3 which crashed on the A19 between Seaham and Murton on Friday.
The 22-year-old from Hartlepool was confirmed dead at the scene.
In a statement released through Durham Police, his family said Mr Kennedy "always put others before himself" and will be "missed dearly".
They said: "He was very hardworking but loved spending time with his friends outdoors.
"Jack's main passion was horses and he built a close-knit friendship with those in that community who will miss him dearly.
"We have had an overwhelming response from our friends, family and the local community who we can't thank enough."
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to contact investigators.
