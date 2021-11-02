Elizabeth Landmark gets go-ahead in Northumberland after appeal
- Published
A sculpture whose height would be almost three times that of the Angel of the North has been given the go-ahead after a rejection by council planners was overruled.
Northumberland County Council turned down an application for the 180ft (55m) Elizabeth Landmark at Cold Law near Kirkwhelpington in 2019.
However, Lord Devonport, who wants to erect it on his estate, appealed.
The government's Planning Inspectorate has now ruled in his favour.
The landmark, designed by artist Simon Hitchens with a steel spire pointing towards the sun, will be dedicated to the Queen and Commonwealth along with a walking trail.
The initial planning application had been recommended for approval by the council's officers, but its planning committee said the location would be inappropriate.
Lord Devonport said he was "delighted" with the appeal victory and explained the project aimed to create "a magnificent piece of artwork that acts as a beacon for visitors and tourists to the region - benefiting the local rural economy and businesses alike".
Fundraising and detailed structural design work is set to be undertaken before work starts on site.
The scheme is also set to include a viewing area, small car park, a bronze map on a stone plinth and steel inserts on the floor denoting the Commonwealth flag and distance markers to member-state capitals.
Artist Mr Hitchens said: "We still have a long road ahead of us to bring this contemporary sculpture to fruition, yet I am certain that when completed it will be a significant addition to the natural, and cultural, landscape of Northumberland.
"The sculpture's design acknowledges the past, respects the present and aspires for a better future."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.