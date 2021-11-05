Gateshead pub staff sorry for fireworks incident at free display
Fireworks at a bonfire display exploded in the crowd causing people to run away screaming, witnesses said.
People at the event described seeing about seven people hit by the fireworks outside the Poacher's Pocket in Whickham, Gateshead, on Thursday.
Ruth North, who was at the free event, said people were running and screaming.
In a Facebook statement pub bosses apologised and said the matter was being investigated. Northumbria Police said no-one was seriously hurt.
The North East Ambulance Service said it was not called to the event.
'Full investigation'
The pub statement said: "We would like to give a huge apology for the events that happened last night at the fireworks display.
"This matter is now under full investigation with the actual event organiser."
Northumbria Police said: "It was reported that fireworks were exploding into the crowd at a planned display.
"The display was subsequently stopped by the organisers. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured."