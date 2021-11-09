Northumberland railway line: Public inquiry into scheme begins
- Published
A public inquiry examining the pros and cons of reinstating passenger trains between Newcastle and Ashington will begin later.
A government-appointed inspector will hear arguments about the Northumberland Line project over the next four weeks.
Northumberland County Council believes it will bring huge economic benefits.
However, an inquiry is required to rule on a Transport and Works Act Order which is needed before any new rail scheme is authorised.
Work on the railway - formerly known as the Ashington, Blyth and Tyne Line - would see 18 miles of track upgraded.
Six new stations - at Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth, Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval - would be needed along with infrastructure changes.
The Department for Transport has already allocated £34m to the scheme, which includes funds for preparatory works and land acquisition.
Northumberland County Council believes reintroducing commuter services will open up investment and increase business and education opportunities as well as driving up visitor numbers.
It has already granted planning permission for new stations serving the line, which has operated solely as a route for freight traffic since the 1960s.
Plans for stops at Ashington, Bedlington and Seaton Delaval have been approved; proposals for stops at Blyth and Newsham are expected to be ruled on later this year.
North Tyneside Council has approved changes to the Northumberland Park station on the Metro, which will allow travellers to switch between the two services.
The hearings will be held in Blyth Civic Centre and among those lined up to give evidence are housing provider Bernicia Group, Northumberland Estates (which manages the interests of the Duke of Northumberland), Viscount Ridley (the former chair of Northern Rock) and Malhotra Commercial Properties, which controls a large portfolio of land across the North East.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the process was due to finish on 2 December with several days set aside for site visits.
It is hoped work on the line will begin in summer 2022, with it due to open in winter 2023.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.