Violent rapist who held girl captive in his home jailed for 10 years
A rapist who held a teenage girl captive in his home and subjected her to "horrifying" physical violence and abuse has been jailed.
Tyler Brown was arrested after his victim was found on the street dressed only in her underwear in February.
Following a trial at Durham Crown Court he was convicted of rape, wounding and assault causing actual bodily harm.
The 20-year-old, of Poplar Road, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, has now been jailed for 10 years.
The court was told that Brown locked the girl in his house and took her mobile phone so she was unable to call for help.
'Horrifying abuse'
He stabbed and slashed her hands and feet with knives and smashed a glass food liquidiser into her face.
She was forced to tend to her own wounds using a pair of tights and hair bobbles as makeshift bandages.
Steve Gothard said: "Tyler Brown is a violent man who subjected his victim to horrifying abuse over a prolonged period of time - abuse which caused immense physical, emotional and mental harm to a young woman.
"He will now have 10 years in prison to reflect on the damage he has done."
As well as the prison sentence, the judge ordered Brown to sign the sex offender's register and handed him to an indefinite restraining order.
