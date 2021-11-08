Young football referees in Northumberland strike over abuse
Young football referees have gone on strike over a rising tide of verbal abuse from parents and coaches.
The 13 and 14-year-olds refereeing at 21 Northumberland Football Leagues venues were withdrawn from their fixtures on Sunday, forcing coaches and parents to referee matches themselves.
The county's FA and league say if the abuse continues then spectators could be banned from touchlines.
Clubs with repeated charges could also face expulsion from the league.
The strike was held to "try and shock parents and coaches and spectators into realising what they are doing", according to Ian Coates, the Northumberland Football Leagues' general manager.
'Aggressive and belittling'
"It's not banter, I'd describe it as 'industrial bar language' which has no place at the side of a pitch or to be used towards a child under the age of 18," he said.
"It's uncalled for because at the end of the day everyone learns in life to modify their behaviour.
"If you're out with your mates well a certain amount of language may be used but if you're at an under-age football match I don't think it's appropriate to be telling a 14-year-old referee to 'go forth and multiply' - that's the nicest term I can put it - it just isn't right."
As well as bad language, the youngsters also were also subjected to "aggressive and belittling attitudes", he added.
"It has come to a point where we have young referees who are upset and they are walking away from the game because they just don't want to do it any more.
"Enough is enough and we believe something has to be done. That is the stand we are going to take to protect young people."
'Firm stand'
In response to the abuse directed at teenage referees, Northumberland FA and Northumberland Football Leagues are staging a "positive weekend" on 20 and 21 November where spectators, coaches and players at all matches will be expected to only make positive comments.
Additional measures to combat the bad behaviour will include:
- Monthly competitions to reward positive behaviour
- Paid referee mentors
- Gathering feedback at fixtures to identify repeat offenders
- A mandatory start-of-season event for all new coaches, including expected behaviour standards
- Mandatory posters and banners to be displayed by all clubs and teams regarding referee abuse
- Actively work to identify and train a cohort of new officials made up of coaches, former players and club officials
- A new course to train parents, spectators and volunteers who want to act as a linesperson for their team
Northumberland FA's executive officer, Andrew Rose-Cook, said: "Our referees are committed to helping our players and teams have a positive and enjoyable match-day experience.
"Abusing them is simply not acceptable. We cannot and will not allow this to continue. This weekend is the first step in a season long campaign to encourage everyone in grassroots football to be '100% positive'. I appreciate that this is an ambitious target - but this situation has not gone far enough and we are determined to take a firm stand."
