Seven teenagers charged with Cramlington dad-of-two's murder
- Published
Seven teenagers have been charged with murder after the death of a father-of-two in Cramlington.
Danny Humble, 35, suffered a head injury after an attack in the Romsey Close area during the early hours of 29 May and died the following day.
The seven male youths, aged 16 and 17 at the time, were arrested and released on bail.
Police confirmed they had been charged with murder and are due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside.
Three of the accused have since turned 18.
An 18-year-old who was also arrested at the time faces no further action, police said.
At the time of his death, Mr Humble's family described him as "compassionate" and a "devoted dad", and they were "lost without him".
Det Insp Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Danny's loved ones, including his two young children who have been left without their father, and we continue to offer his family specialist support."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.