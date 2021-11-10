David Teague murder: Robert Askew sentenced to 24 years
- Published
A murderer who held another man captive while he brutally attacked him with weapons has been jailed for life.
Robert Askew, 35, inflicted multiple wounds on David Teague, 33, during the fatal assault at his home in Esh Winning, County Durham, in April.
Askew was convicted of murder, assault and the false imprisonment of a woman following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this month.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of 24 years for the "horrifying" murder.
Durham Police said Askew held Mr Teague captive at his Wood View home "for a number of hours" as he attacked him with weapons.
Mr Teague died at the scene despite members of the public trying to give him first aid.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Lawrence, of Durham Constabulary, said: "This was a truly horrific crime by Robert Askew and his actions will result in David's family and friend suffering the consequences for the rest of their lives.
"Although nothing can change what happened on that day, I hope David's family can take some comfort in that Askew has been forced to face up to his unforgiveable actions.
"The judge praised the members of the public who gave first aid and also the victims who gave evidence in court."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.