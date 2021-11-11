Tributes paid across North East on Armistice Day
Individuals, organisations and public bodies across the North East have staged arresting and artistic tributes to the nation's war dead.
As the country marked Armistice Day, knitted poppies adorned a cemetery in South Tyneside as a reminder of the flowers which bloomed on the battlefields of World War One.
Created by volunteers for the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery, the knitted flowers cover the site.
Chairman John Stewart said the community pulled together with people aged from 9 to 91 creating the scarlet symbols.
He said: "It brings a tear to your eye when you look at the sea of colour."
Landmarks across County Durham were illuminated red to commemorate Remembrance Day.
Durham County Hall and Town Hall, Bishop Auckland Town Hall and the War Memorial in the Market Place at Chester-le-Street will all be lit each night until Remembrance Sunday on 14 November.
The Butter Market at Barnard Castle and the Cenotaph and Poppy Fence at The Green in Seaham will also be lit up from 16:00 until 19:00 during the same period.
And in South Shields crocheted post box toppers have appeared.
Blyth RNLI came up with a unique tribute.
Volunteer crew member Robin Palmer used life vests to form the shape of a poppy on the floor next to the D Class lifeboat.
And in Middlesbrough, nimble-fingered knitters created a poppy dress, which is on display at the Dorman Museum.
