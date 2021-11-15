Seahouses walrus lured to Northumberland by food, say experts
A walrus - thought to be the first ever seen in Northumberland - was probably attracted to the coast because it is rich in its food, experts have said.
The juvenile Arctic mammal was seen on rocks at Seahouses on Sunday after being spotted in the Netherlands.
The female, identified by injuries to her flippers, is thought to be making her way to colder waters, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said.
Another walrus was seen this year in Ireland, Cornwall and Pembrokeshire.
However, BDMLR experts said they were confident that one - nicknamed Wally - was not the same the walrus spotted off the coast of Seahouses.
They said they believed the newly-spotted marine mammal was "stocking up her blubber stores" ahead of her journey back to colder shores.
Conservationists said the walrus had not been seen so far on Monday but it was common for the animals to disappear for several days at a time while hunting for food.
They urged people that if she returned to Seahouses Harbour to watch her from at least 100m (328ft) away to ensure she is not disturbed.
A BDMLR spokesperson said: "This is a known walrus and has been seen on the Dutch coast and although it's unusual to spot a walrus off the Northumberland coast, it's likely she's resting and stocking up her fat layers as it's a long journey.
"Although the walrus hasn't been spotted today it could mean she's foraging."
The BDMLR has asked tour boat operators around the Farne Islands to keep an eye out for her.
"She would go out for four or five days in the Netherlands and it's also likely she could be resting somewhere on the Farne Islands as the seas surrounding them are rich in food," a BDMLR spokesperson said.
The sighting of the walrus comes as footage emerged of a shark estimated to be 10ft long off the Hartlepool coast.
It is thought it could be a basking or porbeagle shark.
