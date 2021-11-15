Man killed in collision with HGV on A69 near Haltwhistle
A man died when his car was involved in a collision with an HGV travelling in the opposite direction on the A69 in Northumberland.
The 37-year-old man, who was driving a grey Ford Fiesta, was pronounced dead at the scene near Halwhistle. His next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for much of the day while Northumbria Police investigated but has since been reopened.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash at about 03:20 GMT.
The road was closed in both directions following the collision and diversions were put in place.
Sgt Steven Chappell said: "I would ask anybody who was travelling in the area at the time to come forward and get in touch with us. Your information may be crucial as we continue to carry out our inquiries.
"I would also like to thank everyone involved in responding to this terrible collision, including our emergency service partners who worked with us throughout the night."
