Teenager, 15, charged over Houghton-le-Spring murder
An eighth teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who died after being stabbed outside a pub.
Jack Woodley was seriously injured near the Britannia Inn on Newbottle Street in Houghton-le-Spring on Saturday 16 October.
Jack, who had recently moved to Sunderland from the Durham area, died the following day in hospital.
A 15-year-old boy will appear before North Tyneside Magistrates' Court today, charged with murder.
Last month seven teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, were charged with his murder, and two 15-year-olds were released while investigations continue.
Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, who is leading the investigation, has appealed for anyone with further information to come forward, in particular anyone with footage or photos of the altercation.
She said: "First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Jack's loved ones.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove important to this investigation."
Jack's parents described their son as a "cheeky and charming blue-eyed boy."
