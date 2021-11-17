North politicians attack scaling back rail investment
- Published
Newcastle's politicians have attacked "ludicrous" proposals to water down rail upgrades for the north of England.
The government is expected to scrap plans for a new line between Manchester and Leeds and the eastern leg of HS2.
Newcastle North Labour MP Catherine McKinnell said she thought ministers saw the region as a "problem... rather than an opportunity to invest in".
Downing Street said improving transport links across the north was an "absolute priority".
But Ms McKinnell said: "The idea that such watered-down, piecemeal plans could successfully unlock the north of England's potential is ludicrous."
Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said he was "absolutely appalled" the region would be "bypassed" when new routes were developed elsewhere.
"To make matters worse, not only are we being denied the investment that has been promised and has now been pulled from under our feet, there is absolutely no announcement of any additional rail services or investment here in the North East to replace that lost funding," he said.
Downing Street said ministers "recognise the importance of improving transport links across the north as a way to level up the country".
A spokesperson said: "That's why it is an absolute priority for the government.
"We are fully committed to strengthening the rail links in our cities, across the Midlands and the North."
It is expected the government's Integrated Rail Plan, which is to be released on Thursday, will only commit to upgrading the existing transpennine track rather than building a new rail line between Leeds and Manchester, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The chief executive of Transport for the North (TfN), Martin Tugwell, said the expected change was "deeply worrying".
The Birmingham to Leeds section of HS2 and the proposed east-west line would be the "catalyst" for thousands of new jobs, he said.
During a visit to the North East on Tuesday, Mr Tugwell said there needed to be a "step change" by building new rail links rather than "a little bit of a tweak here and there".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.