Northumberland harvest mice release hailed as a success
- Published
A conservation project to boost a colony of rare rodents in the North East has been hailed as a success.
Hundreds of harvest mice were released into a nature reserve near Druridge Bay in Northumberland over the summer.
Twelve of their distinctive circular grass nests, which they build on tall plants 3ft (90cm) from the ground, have now been discovered at the site.
Northumberland Wildlife Trust said it was a record number of findings and had exceeded expectations.
About 200 of the mice, which are Britain's smallest mammal and each weigh the same as a 10p coin, were set free in August.
It is the second time they have been introduced to the area - the first was in 2004 - but there have only been a few records of a presence on the site since then.
Sophie Edwards, from Northumberland Wildlife Trust, said: "[It] is our biggest number yet and it proves that our recent releases have definitely made a difference to our breeding population.
"They've definitely spread out on the site further than they ever have before and there's a higher density of nests.
"There should be a bit of a mix from the original mice that were still here from the 2004 release, but a lot of the new ones will also have made them."
