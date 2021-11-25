Wind warning as North East braces for Storm Arwen
An amber wind warning has been issued for north-east England as the region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Arwen.
The warning, which is due to come into force at 15:00 GMT on Friday, means travel disruption and damage should be expected, the Met Office said.
Flying debris is "likely" and there is a "good chance power cuts may occur", a spokesman said.
The warning, which particularly covers the coast, runs to 09:00 on Saturday.
A yellow wind warning will be in place from 09:00 on Friday to midnight on Saturday.
Sleet and snow
"Gusts of 65 to 75mph are expected in coastal areas with gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places," the Met Office said.
BBC meteorologist Carol Kirkwood warned the storm, which is moving south, could bring cold, severe gales and spells of rain, sleet and snow with temperatures feeling like -3C on Saturday.
An amber wind warning means:
- Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life.
- Probable damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
- Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.
- Some roads and bridges are likely to close.
- There is a good chance power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
- Injuries and danger to life are likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, seafronts and properties.
