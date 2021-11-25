Newcastle pavement bars can get £2k for winter-proofing
Bars and cafes in Newcastle could get up to £2,000 to keep their outdoor seating areas usable during winter to try to stop Covid-19 spreading.
Newcastle City Council is managing a £250,000 grant pot to help businesses with tables, chairs and heaters.
The number of businesses with pavement licences jumped from 59 pre-March 2020 to more than 150 currently.
Ged Bell, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said the pavement cafes had been a "real success story".
He said: "Covid is still with us, and being outside, in the fresh air, reduces the risks of catching or passing the virus on.
"We hope to not only ensure one of our most important industries has the greatest chance of success, supporting jobs and our sense of community, but that venues can keep people as safe as possible when they socialise."
Grants of up to £2,000, to be administered by the NE1 business improvement district company, will provide funding for new tables, chairs, heaters, parasols, lights, and planting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The money is being provided by the government's Welcome Back fund.
