Gateshead crash: Man arrested after woman pedestrian dies
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman pedestrian was hit by a car and killed.
The crash happened on Old Durham Road in Gateshead shortly after 22:00 GMT on Thursday.
The woman, who was in her 50s, died at the scene. A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody.
Northumbria Police said it was investigating what happened and has appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Steve Armstrong said officers were particularly interested in dashcam footage from cars in the area at the time which might show "the movements of a red vehicle in the area".
"Your information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove to be a key part of our investigation," he said.
The road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.