Lee Owens jailed for Washington crash that killed Dean Fearon
A driver who crashed into a tree and ran away leaving his passenger to die has been jailed.
Lee Owens was driving at up to 66mph in a 30mph zone before crashing his Ford Mondeo in Washington on 20 June, Northumbria Police said.
He left his 29-year-old work colleague Dean Fearon in the car, who died two days later in hospital.
Owens, 35, was jailed for five years and four months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
Police said Owens lost control and mounted a grass verge before hitting a tree along Sulgrave Road at about 16:35 BST.
Owens, from Gateshead, fled but was arrested in The Drive, about a 15-minute walk away from the crash site,
Following the sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Fearon's family said their lives had been "torn apart" by the crash.
His mother Michelle said: "Lee Owens has no remorse for what he has done. Why did he leave the scene, leaving Dean in the car to die the way he did?
"I will never have those answers. When does my grief begin? My life will never go back to normal."
Mr Fearon's partner Leanne said: "We're struggling every day to keep our heads up, with daily tasks and life itself beyond repair."
'Destroyed several lives'
After the sentencing, PC Kevin Paskin said: "Our thoughts go out to Dean's family and friends - he had everything to live for and has been cruelly taken away from them.
"Owens proved himself to be a danger when behind the wheel and his decision that afternoon has destroyed several lives.
"He must live with that on his conscience, as Dean's loved ones face the impossible task of trying to fill the void left by him."
Owens was also banned from driving for four years and 10 months.
