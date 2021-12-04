Woman rescued from Tynemouth rip current by swimmers
- Published
A woman has praised "guardian angel" swimmers who rescued her when she got dragged out to sea by a rip current.
The 53-year-old was waist-deep in waves when she was knocked over at King Edward's Bay, Tynemouth, on Wednesday.
Rescue efforts had been "overwhelming" she said with swimmer Malcolm Fidler going into the surf with a life ring and them being pulled to safety.
Mr Fidler said it had been a great team effort with everyone on the shore "doing the right thing".
The woman, who asked not to be named, had checked the sea conditions in the morning before she went to the beach with two friends.
She also spoke to other swimmers before she entered the water.
"The waves looked OK and my friends weren't far away from me and walked out because it was so shallow," she said.
"I was waist deep when I started to feel the pull. And then it showed the power of the sea when a big wave came and carried me out."
Despite trying to swim horizontally out of the rip current she was pushed back towards shore by the big waves.
It was then she saw Mr Fidler coming into the surf before she was pulled to safety.
"It was overwhelming how many people came to help. It was really humbling. Human kindness is great to see," she said.
She was treated on the shore by members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade and taken to hospital for checks.
Former professional seafarer Mr Fidler, 63, was heading up the steps from the bay when he noticed the rip current, he said.
"The tide was turning, wind coming down the coast. There was quite a maelstrom. Two of them [swimmers] were together, with one on their own, struggling to get back in," he said.
He picked up the life ring and asked someone else to alert the Coastguard.
"She was making some headway but kept disappearing. I thought we have got her now. I said 'you just need five strokes'," he said.
"I was swimming and went and grabbed her and then we were pulled up the beach by the rope."
'Never become complacent'
He described reaching the woman in peril as "a lovely feeling" and praised the two "brilliant" women on the rope.
Mr Fidler and the two women are members of a winter open-water swim group called the Chatter Challenge, the rescued woman is not.
Founder Jacqui Croskery said: "Everyone who enters open water is responsible for their own safety and one should never become complacent about being in the sea."
Among the measures she advises are using a brightly coloured tow float and always swimming in a group or having a spotter on land.
Tynemouth RNLI was also called to the scene but was not needed to assist.
It has advice for open water swimming on its website.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.