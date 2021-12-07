Covid: Fewer Newcastle care workers quit over jab rule than feared
- Published
An estimated 42 care home workers in Newcastle left their jobs ahead of Covid vaccines being made mandatory.
From 11 November all staff working in England had to be fully vaccinated.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said care home workers who were not prepared to be vaccinated should get another job.
Newcastle City Council said although the number was much lower than feared, it had "a significant impact" on providers who had been "struggling with recruitment and retention".
After the ruling last month, it was reported Newcastle still had 137 care home staff who had received only one dose of a vaccine up to that point and 126 who had not had one at all.
The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service many of those had now either become fully vaccinated since or had been off work for reasons such as maternity leave, which is why the number to have actually left their jobs was only 42.
It was estimated 7% of England's care home workforce could have lost their jobs due to the new requirement.
The city council said 90% of care home staff in Newcastle had been given at least one dose of the Covid vaccination, while 84.3% had had two doses.
A spokesperson added: "We are really pleased with the high uptake of the vaccine among our care home workers as this not only protects them but also those they are caring for.
"Those not fully vaccinated by the deadline were either away from work, for example on maternity leave, and were able to be vaccinated while not at work," the spokesperson added.
From April, all frontline health and social care staff will be required to be fully vaccinated.
