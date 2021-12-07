Walker murder: Paul Wilkinson's family pays tribute to 'joker of our family'
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a "fun-loving joker" who died following a suspected stabbing in a block of flats.
Father-of-two Paul Wilkinson, 47, was found with serious injuries at Church Walk House in Walker, Newcastle, on Saturday afternoon.
The grandfather of three would "go out of his way to help anyone," his family said in a statement.
Dean Johnson, 52, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.
Officers found Wilkinson with what are believed to be knife wounds and he died at the scene.
His family, including his mother Lynn, his partner Lisa and daughters Jade and Riannon, said he loved his family and walking his dog.
"We are devastated at the loss of Paul who was a fun-loving character and the joker of our family," they added.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or information.
