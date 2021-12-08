Storm Arwen: Power restored to all homes after 12 days
- Published
The remaining homes and businesses without power in the north-east of England have had supplies restored, 12 days after Storm Arwen.
Northern Powergrid said electricity was now back on in all 240,000 properties affected by damage caused by the "worst storm in over 20 years".
There were concerns Storm Barra could hamper progress and cause further damage to buildings and trees.
Two streets in Blyth, Northumberland, are closed because of unsafe buildings.
There were also power cuts in some areas on Tuesday but no major damage has been reported.
People in communities such as Medomsley in County Durham are still relying on back-up generators.
Northern Powergrid says the extent of the damage from Storm Arwen will take them well into the new year to fix, and generators will be removed once permanent repairs are made.
The energy distributor thanked people for their patience and apologised for the disruption and delays. It said the experience has "taught us that there are areas where we need to improve".
"In particular, in the way we use our systems to communicate with you in the event of major power cuts," it said in a statement to customers. "We have already made some changes and will learn more lessons from the reviews that will follow."
The Army was brought in last week but troops are set to leave County Durham on Wednesday after helping to support communities.
The county council asked for the emergency measure to be extended until Wednesday while some homes remained without power.
Storm Arwen caused major damage when it hit the area on 26 November, with parts of Northumberland and County Durham worst affected.
Both county councils declared major incidents with overhead lines brought down in the storm.
Power was originally set to be restored "by the end of" last week, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying on Monday he had received assurances from Northern Powergrid that supplies would be restored by the end of Tuesday.
John Charlton from the energy company was working near Wooler, Northumberland, on Tuesday and said he had seen nothing like the chaos of the last week.
"It's been very tiring; all the lads are very tired now," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.
"We've been doing long 16-hour days, with just eight hours off. Everyone has really dug in deep and done their bit to get everyone back on supply as best we can."
Meanwhile a yellow weather warning for wind following Tuesday's Storm Barra has been lifted for most parts of England, the Met Office has confirmed.
It was not as powerful as Storm Arwen but still caused travel disruption, including LNER services between the north-east of England and Scotland.
In Cumbria a man and a woman were taken to hospital when a tree reportedly fell on them at Fitz Park in Keswick.
The storm also caused TV signals from the temporary Bilsdale mast in North Yorkshire to cut out for almost an hour, before it was restored.
Glen Sanderson, Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council, said he had spoken to the prime minister last weekend about the power outage affecting communities, insisting the situation was "simply unacceptable in 2021".
"What we need to have out of this is an inquiry that will establish the issues and will challenge [Northern] Powergrid to ensure the people I represent will never have to go through this again," he added.
The long delays have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies that failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.
It has also agreed with firms to lift the £700 cap on compensation that could be offered to those stuck without power.
The change will allow those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they have no electricity, after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours of any cut.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.