Elswick games area demolished now 'anti-social magnet'
- Published
A basketball court which was demolished without warning has turned into a boggy wasteland plagued by arsonists and anti-social behaviour, residents said.
Locals in Elswick were angry when the council sent a digger to tear up the games area in Britannia Place, in Newcastle's West End, in August.
At the time Newcastle Council said the site would be landscaped in a £2m upgrade of parks.
A spokesman denied cases of anti-social behaviour at the site had risen.
Vivienne Horseman, of nearby Normanton Terrace, said: "It's just a mess and horrible.
"Kids can't play there now, it has been a big mess from start to finish and they should have just left it how it was.
"On Bonfire Night there were sofas and all sorts there being burned and there was anti-social behaviour that night.
"It felt like there was going to be a big fight, there were about 50 young guys all drinking and letting off fireworks."
A spokesman for the council said: "The site had been subject to much damage because of anti-social behaviour, including fires and vandalism and even if repaired, at a cost of around £30,000, it would require expensive ongoing maintenance, as these issues would not just go away.
"We are aware of resident concerns and while it is in no way acceptable, our community safety team have looked at the data and the levels of issues reported are in line with both what has been seen there previously and the unfortunately expected uptick in incidents across the city as dark nights draw in."
He added residents could voice their concerns on "estate walkabouts" with police and council workers.
He also added that drains would be fixed.
