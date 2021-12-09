Blyth car crash: Tribute paid to passenger
A passenger who died days after the car he was in crashed into three stationary cars has been described as a "much-loved son and brother".
Phillip Gillespie, 28, died in the collision on Friday on the A193 Cowpen Road, Blyth.
The grey Ford Focus hit a car on the same side of the road, near temporary roadworks near Cowpen Cemetery, before going on to hit two more.
A woman, 31, who was arrested has been released while inquiries continue.
Mr Gillespie, from Blyth, died in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary five days after the crash.
Sgt Steven Chappell, from the force's motor patrols team, said his thoughts were with Mr Gillespie's family and friends.
He said: "Enquiries remain on-going and we are still keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area around that time and may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it.
"We are especially eager to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage capturing what has happened."
