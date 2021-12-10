Storm Arwen: 'Dozens' of Northumberland homes still without power
Dozens of homes in Northumberland are still without power two weeks after Storm Arwen hit the North East.
Northern Powergrid said on Wednesday electricity had been restored to all 240,000 properties affected by the "worst storm in over 20 years".
But it is thought around 30 homes in the Whitfield area, near Hexham, still do not have a full supply because of issues with temporary generators.
Residents have reported the power keeps cutting out.
Homes in County Durham and Cumbria are also still relying on generators.
A government review is already under way into how power companies responded to Storm Arwen.
Northern Powergrid has urged anyone still experiencing power outages to contact the company.
The energy distributor had already said it would take them well into the new year to fix damage to overhead power lines before everyone was back on the main grid.
'Well over £1,000'
Jim Cardwell from Northern Powergrid told BBC Radio Newcastle the supplier had deployed more than 300 generators during the height of the restoration process.
"We are progressively taking them off the system and as soon as we can, we will do," he said. "Our work hasn't stopped. There might be customers who are back on, but they are on temporary fixes."
Mr Cardwell said the company was taking "proactive steps" to maintain supplies, with refuelling teams checking on generators and remote instrumentation to inform them when generators need attention.
He also said protections were in place for customers, regardless of whether they are back on the grid or on temporary fixes.
Those most affected for the longest periods will be due "well over £1,000" in compensation, he said, with the first payments being sent out next week.
People will also be able to claim welfare support costs, with details on how to claim to be published on Friday.
Scott Dickinson of Northumberland County Council believes Northern Powergrid are fighting to protect their reputation.
"It is a natural ambition of a private company to try to rebuild its reputation that has been damaged during this period, where they haven't responded to the storm as effectively as they could have done in the first place," he said.
"I guess it is now reputational damage limitation but that doesn't help residents who are still without power."
Storm Arwen caused major damage when it hit land on 26 November, with parts of Northumberland and County Durham worst affected.
Electricity North West said it has installed about 40 generators to households in Cumbria while repairs are ongoing.
