Kenton stab attack victim named as Anthony Nichols
A man who died following a suspected assault in Newcastle has been named by police.
Anthony Nichol was found by emergency services called to an address in Columbria Grange in Kenton on Thursday.
Police said the 36-year-old local man had suffered a serious injury consistent with having been stabbed. He later died in hospital.
Officers are continuing to question a 42-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are continuing to support Anthony's family who are understandably distraught [and] we are determined to get the answers they deserve."
She added that officers will remain at the scene to carry out inquiries.
