MPs Bridget Phillipson and Simon Fell to miss Covid vote
- Published
Two MPs will miss a vote on new Covid measures later after testing positive for the virus.
Bridget Phillipson, the Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, is self-isolating as she awaits the result of a PCR test.
Conservative Simon Fell, who represents Barrow and Furness, has coronavirus and is continuing to isolate.
MPs could vote remotely early in the pandemic but are currently unable to vote if they cannot attend in person.
An estimated 70 Tory MPs are expected to vote against the government on the planned introduction of mandatory Covid passes - showing proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry into places like nightclubs.
But the measures are still expected to be passed, with Labour saying it will back the government.
There will also be a vote to replace self-isolation with daily tests for double-jabbed contacts of positive cases and a retrospective vote on mandatory mask-wearing in many indoor settings.
Mr Fell said he supported some of the measures such as the increased use of face coverings, but told BBC Radio Cumbria he did not support the government's plan for Covid passes.
This morning I’ve tested positive for Covid.— Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) December 14, 2021
I’m self-isolating and awaiting a PCR test, which means I can’t vote tonight on the new regulations.
Please book your jab, get your jab, wear a mask, take precautions, and self-isolate if you test positive.#GetBritainBoosted
Ms Phillipson tweeted that if she could vote, she would back the new regulations.
"I don't trust the prime minister, but I do trust the UK chief medical officers, and we need to get ahead of the virus," she said.
"Labour supports measures designed to protect public health."
But Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for South Shields, said she would join the Conservative rebellion in the House of Commons on Tuesday and vote against the measures for England aimed at slowing the spread of the Omicron variant.
"We are slowly sliding here into a dictatorship," Ms Lewell-Buck told BBC Radio Newcastle.
"I will always do the right thing by my constituents and I don't think voting for these passports is the right thing to do for my constituency.
"I think this is just the thin end of the wedge. If we let them start to impose things like this, where does it stop?"