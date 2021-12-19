North Shields transport hub plans unveiled in town revamp
Plans have been unveiled for a new town square and transport hub as part of a major regeneration of North Shields.
The proposals are part of North Tyneside Council's Ambition for North Shields and the Fish Quay Masterplan, which was approved in January.
The project aims to transform the town centre and riverside into a place people want to "live, work and visit".
North Tyneside deputy mayor, Carl Johnson, said these were "really exciting times" for the town's future.
The proposed transport hub would bring all the bus services in the town together and closer to the Metro and taxis services.
The site would also feature a new open town square for events and leisure activities and create a "much-needed" green space in an urban environment.
Community groups, residents and businesses have been asked for their views to help refine the designs, with both schemes subject to a successful funding bid to the Transforming Cities Fund through the Department for Transport.
A planning committee is expected to consider the applications in January.
Northumberland Square and Howard Street would also be transformed as part of the plan.
