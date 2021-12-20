Washington bird centre closes as avian flu confirmed
A bird conservation reserve has closed after a case of avian flu was confirmed at the site.
Washington Wetland Centre, which is run by the Wetland and Wildfowl Trust (WWT), will remain shut until early in the new year, a spokeswoman said.
She said a case had "sadly" been confirmed in one of the centre's collection birds, but would not confirm which breed was affected.
A WWT spokeswoman said: "Cases of avian influenza are widespread in Great Britain and we have sadly had a confirmed case in our collection birds at Washington Wetland Centre.
"We are working with the relevant government agencies and are taking measures to prevent the spread of this bird disease.
"Protecting the birds in our care and those seeking winter refuge on our reserve is our utmost priority."
Washington is home to several flocks of collection birds including Chilean flamingos, Eurasian cranes and various waterfowl including Hawaiian, Andean and Emperor geese.
The centre, which is one of several run by the WWT around the country, also hosts a number of migrating birds throughout the year.
Martin Fowlie of the RSPB said there were bird flu outbreaks most years, especially among ducks, geese and waterfowl, but this current strain was "particularly nasty".
He said there had been particular issues among barnacle geese arriving on the Solway Coast in south-west Scotland where up to 4,000 birds are estimated to have died.
"We are seeing more dead birds this year than any for as long as I can remember," Mr Fowlie said.
