William Campbell guilty of murdering Samuel Campbell in Sunderland
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his brother during a row.
William Campbell, 26, had denied stabbing Samuel Campbell, 24, in the chest at the family home in Park Avenue, in the Silksworth area of Sunderland, on 18 June.
But following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, jurors have found the older brother guilty.
Campbell, of Allen Court, Stokesley, is due to be sentenced on 5 January. He was remanded in custody.
In a video filmed by Northumbria Police during Campbell's arrest, he is heard saying he stabbed his brother "out of rage" and he was "sorry".
Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a terribly sad case that has seen a family torn apart in the most devastating of circumstances.
"William made the decision to pick up a knife after an argument with his brother, and by doing so, he has ruined more than one life forever.
"There is never an acceptable excuse to pick up a knife as a weapon and this tragic case has no winners.
"Our thoughts remain with Samuel's family at this most poignant of times."
