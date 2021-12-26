Newbottle murder arrest after man dies on Christmas Day
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died in a suspected assault on Christmas Day.
The man, in his 30s, died at the scene in Sunderland Road, Newbottle, Houghton-le-Spring, at about 23:20 GMT.
The arrested man, who is 34, remains in custody. Det Ch Insp Angela Hudson of Northumbria Police said both men were known to each other.
Police remain at the scene carrying out inquiries and urged anyone with information to contact them.
Det Ch Insp Hudson said there was no wider threat to the public and encouraged anyone with concerns to speak to officers in the area.
"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this truly devastating time," she said.
"A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding what led to this tragic incident."
