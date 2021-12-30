Newcastle's new year laser show to light up city sky
- Published
Lasers are set to light up the night sky around Newcastle to celebrate the new year.
The high-powered interactive display - visible from more than 10 miles away - will run for three nights.
Newcastle City Council said because it could be seen across the entire city it was not likely to attract crowds to any particular area, so it was safe for it to go ahead.
However, in a reversal of 2020 plans firework displays have been cancelled.
The high-powered lasers are positioned on the Tyne Bridge, Sage Gateshead, Baltic and Malmaison hotel on the Quayside, and on Hadrian's Tower and the Civic Centre.
They will shine from 17:00 GMT on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and members of the public will be able to take turns to control the colour and movement by accessing a website.
Councillor Ged Bell, cabinet member for development, neighbourhoods and transport, said "Despite the challenges, we've been able to welcome visitors back to the city and enjoy some amazing Christmas events and activities in the city this year.
"The laser light show is going to be fantastic and will be a wonderful way to end the year."
He added: "People will also have a chance to take charge of the laser beams and control it via their smartphones which is a great way for everyone to enjoy the event safely."
