Ann Cleeves and Matt Baker awarded Queen's honours
- Published
Crime writer Ann Cleeves and TV presenter and farmer Matt Baker are among those being awarded in the Queen's New Year Honours list.
Ms Cleeves, creator of detective series such as Vera Stanhope, is being appointed an OBE while Countryfile star Mr Baker is being made an MBE.
Former Sunderland defender Gary Bennett is being made an MBE for services to anti-racism in football.
Several people received honours for their efforts in the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ms Cleeves, who lives in Whitley Bay, is being honoured for services to reading and libraries.
Baker, who recently made a documentary series about his family farm near Durham, is being honoured for charitable and voluntary services to fundraising in relation to his work with Children in Need.
Bennett, who lives in Houghton-le-Spring, is being honoured for his work as patron of Show Racism The Red Card.
He said he was "very surprised and honoured", adding: "I thought it was a joke at first."
Bennett, who made more than 350 appearances for Sunderland after joining in 1984, said: "When I first started campaigning, I didn't do it to get to accolades, I did it because it was something I believed in.
"I'm overwhelmed with the accolade but it's not going to stop me from doing continuing to do the work I am doing."
Prof Phillip Blythe, from Whitley Bay, who is the chief scientific adviser for the Department For Transport is being made a CBE for services to science and engineering in transport and government.
Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen has been awarded the Queen's Police Medal.
Other honours include:
OBE:
- Professor Paul Croney, from Newcastle, who is vice-chancellor and chief executive at Teesside University, is awarded for services to higher education and economic regeneration.
- Lesley Moody, from Morpeth, who is president of the North East England Chamber of Commerce, for services to business and the community.
- David Laurence Nicholson, from Newcastle, who is chair of Radio Tyneside, for services to hospital radio broadcasting and the community in Newcastle upon Tyne.
- Margaret Patricia Saxton, from Carrville near Durham, who is chair of the North East Learning Trust and Apollo Schools Trust, for services to education.
- Sindy Skeldon from Wallsend, who is deputy director of Universal Credit National Services at the Department for Work and Pensions, for public service.
- Derek Andrew Wood, from Ashington, who is head of retirement services assurance at the Department for Work and Pensions, for services to pensioners.
MBE:
- Marie Addison, from Newcastle, who is regional community and sustainability manager for Northern Trains, awarded for services to the community in Northumberland.
- Christopher Cookson, from South Shields, who is customer delivery hub technician for John Lewis, for voluntary and charitable services.
- Edward Norman Darke, from Longbenton, who is councillor for the Longbenton ward on North Tyneside Council, for services to the community.
- Anya Francis, from Hetton-le-Hole, for services to young people in Durham through swimming.
- Ian Green, from Houghton-le-Spring, who is section manager at Nissan Training and Skills Foundation, for services to apprenticeships and STEM skills.
- Max Arthur Secret Hacon, from Whitley Bay, lately deputy director of HMRC's Covid-19 Response Programme, for services to the Covid-19 response.
- Jane Michelle Pickthall, from Newcastle, virtual school head in North Tyneside, for services to children and families.
- Angela Plummer, from Crook, lately director of adult services at Swindon Borough Council, for services to vulnerable people.
- David Porter, from Sunderland, security officer at the University of Sunderland, for services to university security.
- Bridget Lara Stratford from Ponteland, project co-ordinator for North East Solidarity and Teaching at Newcastle University, for services to refugees and asylum seekers, particularly during Covid-19.
British Empire Medal:
- Emma Beauchamp, from Gateshead, who is chair of the North East Young Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, awarded for services to apprenticeships and skills.
- Alan Gibson, from Burnhope, fundraiser for the Fire Fighters Charity, for services to charity and the community in County Durham.
- Katrina Moffat, from Newcastle, leader of Girlguiding UK, for services to young people.
- Shaun Newton, from Houghton-le-Spring, for services to the community in Hetton-le-Hole particularly during Covid-19.
- Lucinda Mary Porter, from Newcastle, for services to Girlguiding.
