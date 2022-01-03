Covid-19: County Durham and Darlington NHS trust suspends visits
- Published
Visits to adult inpatient wards at hospitals in County Durham and Darlington have been suspended.
The County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust said it took the "extremely difficult decision" following a "significant increase in Covid-19 cases".
There will be some exceptions including for patients having end-of-life care, child emergencies and women in labour.
A spokesman said iPads were available so patients could be visited virtually.
The trust has become the latest in the North East to suspend visits after South Tyneside and Sunderland and North Tees and Hartlepool.
The spokesman said: "We very much recognise the many benefits visitors can bring to a patient's care and wellbeing, but we must also maintain our duty of care to protect our own people and all patients by minimising the risk of the spread of infection.
"We know this is very difficult for loved ones."
Other exceptions include:
- Women in labour will be able to have one birthing partner
- One parent or carer will be able to accompany children in emergency departments, children's wards and neonatal units
- Patients with dementia, a learning disability or autism and those who require a carer
- Where visiting will support discharge or the mental wellbeing of a patient this may also be arranged at the discretion of the ward manager or nurse in charge
The trust, which runs hospitals in Durham, Darlington, Bishop Auckland, Chester-le-Street, Shotley Bridge, Barnard Castle and Stanhope, said it would "continue to monitor" the situation.
Visitors are encouraged to be vaccinated and will be required to produce evidence of a negative lateral flow test before entering a hospital, the trust said.
