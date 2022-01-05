Tyne and Wear Metro: Widespread disruption after signal failure
- Published
Travellers on the Tyne and Wear Metro service are facing disruption after an early morning signal fault.
Operator Nexus said trains were suspended in both directions from Newcastle's Monument station to South Shields and South Hylton in Sunderland.
A spokesman said Metro tickets and passes can be used on Go North East buses as well as Stagecoach services in Sunderland.
Services between Monument and Newcastle Airport and Monument to St James via Whitley Bay are running, however not to the regular timetable, Nexus said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.