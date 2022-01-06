North Shields: Man dies after suspected one-punch assault
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a man who was assaulted in North Shields died in hospital.
Noel Reynolds, 37, was attacked as he walked in the Balkwell Avenue area at 22:15 on 10 December.
Northumbria Police said Mr Reynolds was approached by an "unknown male" who injured him in a "suspected one-punch attack".
Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen the assault to come forward.
Following the attack Mr Reynolds remained in an unresponsive state in hospital and died on 3 January.
Det Insp Louise Jenkins said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with Noel's family and loved ones who are being offered specialist support by our officers. We ask that their privacy is respected during this truly challenging time.
"In the immediate aftermath of the incident, we launched an extensive investigation and have trawled hours of CCTV and made dozens of doorstep visits.
"Following Noel's death, we are now treating this as a murder investigation and are appealing to the public for their assistance."
A 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who were arrested in connection with the attack have been released on bail while investigations continue.
