Northumbria Police find dangerous defects in car crackdown
- Published
More than half of vehicles stopped during a Christmas crackdown had dangerous defects, police have said.
Northumbria Police targeted motorists who had been drinking or taking drugs and or driving unroadworthy vehicles.
Seven drivers were issued with prohibition notices after carrying radioactive materials, acid or petrol which was not secured properly.
Sgt Glen Robson said they had been "putting lives at risk" by "not bothering to check".
"It shouldn't be underestimated how dangerous it is driving in a defected, unroadworthy vehicle for the driver and for other road users," he said.
The force said 106 vehicles were stopped in December and 58 drivers issued with prohibition notices immediately preventing the vehicle from being driven.
Identified defects had to be repaired at the scene otherwise the vehicle would be towed away.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.