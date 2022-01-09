Northern Lights seen over North East England
- Published
The Northern Lights have been delighting photographers across the north east of England.
The spectacular natural phenomenon was seen from Northumberland down to South Tyneside and Teesside, as well as being spotted across Scotland.
The Aurora Borealis appears when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the sun, creating light.
It is more often seen in winter when the nights are cold, long and dark.
Paul Appleby captured the rare sight late on Saturday evening on a "last minute visit" to Lindisfarne Castle on Holy Island in Northumberland.
After sightings in November BBC Look North weather presenter Abbie Dewhurst said certain weather conditions could make the lights visible but it was "not something that happens this far south very often".
Simon Woodley said the view on Saturday evening at Souter Lighthouse in South Shields, South Tyneside was "incredible to see".
He said it was "cold but lovely".
The lights were also seen even further south in Hartlepool.
All images are subject to copyright.
Have you seen the Northern Lights where you live this weekend?Upload your pictures/video here
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.