Sunderland Airshow cancelled again due to Covid uncertainty
- Published
Sunderland Airshow will not go ahead this summer as the city's leaders said planning for such a large-scale event was "difficult" due to Covid.
The event, which attracts thousands of people its aircraft displays over the North Sea, has been cancelled for the past two years.
The City Council said it was rethinking its events programme.
It carried out a consultation in August asking residents what events they would like to see in the future.
Council leader Graeme Miller said: "We know from our own experience and that of other event organisers over the last 22 months just how difficult Covid makes it to plan for events, particularly when it comes to large-scale events with a long lead in time such as the Sunderland Airshow.
"Because of the nature of the air show, and the infrastructure and contracts that need to be put in place to support it, we have reached the stage where we would need to commit now to allow the event to go ahead this summer which we just don't feel able to do that at the moment.
"It simply doesn't make financial sense at this point to make such a commitment given the current uncertainty around the pandemic and the fact that we don't know where we are likely to be with Covid come the summer," he added.
He said details on new events in Sunderland would be announced within coming months.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.