Washington Metro expansion study set to be approved amid bus cuts
Formal plans could be back on track to extend the Tyne and Wear Metro to Washington and further afield.
Transport bosses want to commission a £100,000 study to develop a business case for the project, which is expected to cost £700m.
Washington is the fourth biggest town in England without a railway station.
The move could be signed off by the North East Joint Transport Committee on Tuesday and coincide with budget cuts which may hit bus passengers.
Metro operator Nexus faces a shortfall of more than £21m in 2022-23 unless the government continues to offer emergency Covid bailout funding.
There are fears some Metro services could be cut too, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The South Tyneside and Wearside Loop would use a section of the disused Leamside line, which runs between Pelaw and County Durham.
While reopening that line was left out of the government's heavily-criticised rail upgrade plans for the north of England in November, council leaders said they had not given up hope.
Metro trains would run through Follingsby to Washington and then over the Wear and past Penshaw to join the system's current end-point at South Hylton - potentially paving the way for a series of new stations in areas that have been without trains for years.
The circular extension plans could be taken further by linking the restored Washington line directly to South Tyneside via a new bridge over existing tracks at Pelaw.
A report said Washington South would have the greatest demand for a new station.
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said the development of the business case was "great news for regional connectivity".
"We have heard time and time again how much people want to extend Metro and bring it to Washington in particular, so I'm thrilled we are taking this important step forward," he added.
