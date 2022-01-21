A1(M) crash: Woman critical after car plunges from bridge
- Published
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a car plunged off a bridge and landed on its roof in the middle of a busy motorway.
It happened at the Bowburn Interchange of the A1 (M) at 10:35 GMT on Friday.
The vehicle, which was being driven on the A177 flyover, went through a safety barrier before landing in the central reservation below, Durham police said.
The driver of the red Vauxhall Astra freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger had to be cut free.
Police confirmed that a woman in her mid-40s suffered serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.
A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
No-one else was injured.
The North East Ambulance Service said it requested help from the Great North Air Ambulance which dispatched its critical care team.
It said one person was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary's major trauma centre, and another was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital North Durham.
The A1(M), within Junction 61, and the A177 were closed in both directions which caused major delays.
They are likely to remain shut until Saturday while repairs are carried out to the safety barriers and investigations continue.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible.
#A1M remains closed within J61 #Bowburn due to the earlier collision. This is expected to be closed for the rest of the day (until at least midnight) as emergency repairs to the bridge and barrier are required. There is currently 30 min delays both ways approaching the closures pic.twitter.com/tF49eVCarr— National Highways: North-East (@HighwaysNEAST) January 21, 2022
Det Con Natalie Horner, of Durham Constabulary's collision investigation unit, has appealed for witnesses.
"We would also urge anyone who saw this vehicle being driven between 09:00 and 10:30 today, especially in the Sherburn Village area, to contact us," she said.
