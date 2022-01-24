Man denies Newbottle Christmas Day murder charge
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 39-year-old who was found with serious injuries on Christmas Day.
Simon Birch was found injured at an address on Sunderland Road, Newbottle, at 23:20 GMT on Saturday 25 December. He died at the scene.
Police said his injuries were thought to have been caused by a blade.
Adam Jenkins, 35, of Sunderland Road in Newbottle, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday where he denied murder and was remanded in custody.
A trial date was set for 13 June.
Mr Birch was described by his family as "a much-loved son, father, brother and uncle" and that he had "a huge heart and was very generous".
