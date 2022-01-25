Newcastle cyclist dies following New Year's Day collision
- Published
The family of a cyclist who died after a crash on New Year's Day have said she "worked tirelessly" for the benefit of others, as they paid tribute to her.
Laura Duncalfe passed away on Sunday, three weeks after being injured in the collision involving a car in St Lawrence Road, Newcastle, on 1 January.
The 31-year-old "lived her life courageously and to the full".
A man, 29, held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released while inquiries continue.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who was driving near the area at 09:20 GMT on Saturday 1 January to contact them.
Ms Duncalfe, who lived in Newcastle, was described as a "wonderful" partner, daughter and sister.
"She worked tirelessly for the benefit of others and lived her life courageously and to the full," her family said.
"She will be sorely missed by us all."
Insp Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police, said they continued to support her family and loved ones.
"Every death on our roads is always incredibly sad, but it is especially poignant when it involves somebody with their whole future ahead of them," he said.
"We are committed to finding out what happened in the moments immediately before this collision and would continue to ask any witnesses - or anybody with information that they think could assist our investigation - to get in touch."
