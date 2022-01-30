BBC News

Newcastle's Covid response documented through photography

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
This photo portrays the viewpoint of a patient looking up at paramedics from the North East Ambulance Trust

An amateur photographer who found himself at the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic has told how he documented the response in Newcastle.

Tom Warburton, director of city futures at the council until his recent retirement, has spent almost two years capturing the highs and the lows as the city "really pulled together".

Armed with his camera, he started the project on 16 March 2020 when council managers were called for a briefing at the Civic Centre - the first socially-distanced event they had seen.

One week later, the prime minister announced the first national lockdown.

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
An (almost) empty Northumberland Street during the first lockdown in April 2020

Registered as a key worker and a keen photographer since he was a teenager, Tom said when Covid arrived he knew it was going to be a "big story".

"We knew it would be a significant episode for the city," he said.

"It was clear to us that the reaction of the local communities, and how the city responded could and would make a real difference."

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
"It's worth remembering the other public sector workers and those from the voluntary sector also contributed massively to the city's response"

In the early stages this was the need for emergency food and support to families struggling in lockdown, as well as PPE supply to care homes, and keeping key council services going such as bin collections and social care.

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
Tom hopes his photos will give people a "little glimpse" of the "massive amount of work" that went on in trying to keep the residents of Newcastle safe

Later, it moved on to preparing the city to reopen safely, economic support for businesses and helping the NHS roll out the vaccination programmes.

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
"If I ever do an exhibition or book this portrait of the mortician in front of the fridges in the RVI mortuary might be the cover shot"
Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
"These three guys retrained and were redeployed to run the extended working hours in the crematorium"

In 2021, moving on from capturing the council's response, Tom worked to broaden the range of subjects - visiting hospitals, funeral directors, foodbanks and the vaccination buses.

"The Covid ICU ones are probably the most poignant," he said.

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
Tom was asked to try and avoid photographing patients' faces as they could not get consent forms signed as some were in an induced coma
Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
One patient did not recover, and Tom said he would never use those shots

Tom has moved back to Cumbria where he grew up - but the project is continuing.

He would like to photograph stories from the city's faith communities, the education sector, voluntary groups and families of those who lost someone to Covid.

He then hopes to donate the collection to the Tyne and Wear Museum and Archive Service.

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
Tom tried to record the events unfolding across the city alongside his day job

Tom said: "I'm glad I've done it. It was on top of my day job and I was actively involved in several of the projects you see photographed, so sometimes I felt overwhelmed by the whole thing.

"But looking back I'm just amazed and immensely proud of the people involved in keeping the city functioning for these two years."

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
"The images of the care home staff also makes me think how much effort care staff put into keeping residents safe - day in, day out - month after month, and now for years"

He also paid tribute to the "millions of unsung heroes who just leant in and kept things going" in cities around the world.

Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
Tom also captured an anti-vaccination protest in the city
Image source, Tom Warburton
Image caption,
About 1,000 babies were born in the city during the first lockdown so registrars were set up in the Civic Centre Banqueting Suite to catch up with the backlog of registrations

All photographs subject to copyright.

